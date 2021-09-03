Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.70 Million

Brokerages expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to announce sales of $31.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $34.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $213.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $341.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In other news, Director Dennis L. Klaeser purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Adams purchased 9,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $110,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 77,603 shares of company stock worth $912,990 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,565,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,756 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 107,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 89,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

