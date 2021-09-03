Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CEO Sean Bohen Sells 871 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $26,173.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OLMA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. 258,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,744. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

