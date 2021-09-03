Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) COO Sells $1,778,768.16 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,427. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Olin by 7.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

