Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,995,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 691,617 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.49% of Olin worth $184,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 2,937.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Olin by 8.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of OLN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 50,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,427. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -39.86, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

