Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $645.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will report sales of $645.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $656.70 million and the lowest is $634.00 million. Olympic Steel reported sales of $299.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Olympic Steel.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $411,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,193 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZEUS stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

