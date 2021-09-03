OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $388.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.89. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 652.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

