Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $223.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.74. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 541.09%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. On average, analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

