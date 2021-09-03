Only1 Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Only1 has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Only1 has a total market cap of $14.35 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00122575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00787802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00046904 BTC.

About Only1

Only1 is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

