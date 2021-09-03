Ontology Price Up 11.8% This Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002390 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $189.97 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00057153 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00091988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.77 or 0.00349763 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000564 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00046501 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000747 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

