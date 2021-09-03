Opacity Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $11.67 million and $198,047.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00124584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.84 or 0.00794259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00046866 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

OPCT is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

