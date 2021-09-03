Open Platform (OPEN) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Open Platform has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Open Platform has a market cap of $4.12 million and $87,520.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00061752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00127327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.43 or 0.00791311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00046822 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

