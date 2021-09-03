Open Predict Token (OPT) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $147,015.77 and $444.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00062592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00129986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.84 or 0.00806582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00046871 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.