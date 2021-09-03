OpenOcean Price Hits $0.93 on Major Exchanges (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001865 BTC on exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $73.84 million and $6.86 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00066765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00140737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.75 or 0.00165133 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.90 or 0.07858113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,986.18 or 0.99747719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.97 or 0.00816102 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

