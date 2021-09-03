OpenOcean Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.54 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded up 38.6% against the dollar. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $79.35 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00064935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00130643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00153790 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.05 or 0.07736249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,499.86 or 0.99560228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.50 or 0.00819147 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

