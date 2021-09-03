OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Down 2.8%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.79. 5,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,511,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPK. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.74.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 11,511.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,991 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,080,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

