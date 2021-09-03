Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) versus Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Fusion Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial 2.30% 8.64% 1.53% Fusion Acquisition N/A -174.12% -2.48%

60.8% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of Fusion Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oportun Financial and Fusion Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $583.70 million 1.23 -$45.08 million ($1.08) -23.75 Fusion Acquisition N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A

Fusion Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oportun Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oportun Financial and Fusion Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fusion Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.53%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Fusion Acquisition.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Fusion Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Fusion Acquisition Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

