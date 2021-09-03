Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conn’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conn’s’ FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Conn's alerts:

CONN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $731.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $232,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 4,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $117,617.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,321 shares of company stock worth $1,706,099 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,910,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,115,000. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.