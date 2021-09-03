Oppenheimer Raises DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $310.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. raised their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.73.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $294.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of -272.75, a P/E/G ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76.
In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,048,000 after purchasing an additional 525,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
