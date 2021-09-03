Oppenheimer Raises DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $310.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. raised their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $294.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of -272.75, a P/E/G ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,048,000 after purchasing an additional 525,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

