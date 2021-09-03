Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) were up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25. Approximately 35,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 24,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of C$46.28 million and a P/E ratio of 31.25.

In other Orbit Garant Drilling news, Director Pierre Alexandre sold 114,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$99,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,700.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

