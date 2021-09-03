Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Orchid has a market cap of $299.95 million and $82.42 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00122683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.02 or 0.00787549 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00046805 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.