OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Raised to C$3.83 at Jefferies Financial Group

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.11.

Shares of OGI stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,825. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.64. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$1.35 and a one year high of C$8.00. The firm has a market cap of C$988.97 million and a PE ratio of -5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 13.70.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.1109792 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

