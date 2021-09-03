Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s share price fell 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.23 and last traded at $16.31. 851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,019,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $2,246,522.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,612 shares of company stock worth $8,130,167 over the last three months. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 25.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

