Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Tops $1.02

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $852,699.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00065036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00134397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00153761 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.60 or 0.07688555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,802.92 or 1.00010475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.47 or 0.00815925 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

