Origin Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $9.11 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002006 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $9.11 million and $247,536.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00140569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00166397 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.01 or 0.07704733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,155.14 or 0.99441843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.90 or 0.00812708 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

