Origin Sport (ORS) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $95,181.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00117023 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00026787 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.