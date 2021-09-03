Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Trading 4.3% Higher

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.90 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.24). 1,986,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,667,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.51. The firm has a market cap of £34.39 million and a PE ratio of -22.81.

In other news, insider Brad George purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,703.42).

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

