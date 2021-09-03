Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.740-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$474 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $42.86 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $844.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orthofix Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 129,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

