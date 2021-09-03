Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.27, but opened at $17.75. Oscar Health shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 4,232 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 68,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $912,443.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 68,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $919,148.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,426,445 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,353.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $883,252,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,682,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,186,000. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,719,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

