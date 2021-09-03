Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.790-$2.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.58 billion-$13.58 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Otsuka from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Otsuka from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:OTSKY opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

