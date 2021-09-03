Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $44.08 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $44.08 million and approximately $185,266.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001599 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,956.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.56 or 0.07904016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.42 or 0.00429224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $716.60 or 0.01434459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00139879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.63 or 0.00671846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.03 or 0.00610602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.58 or 0.00353461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,195,303 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

