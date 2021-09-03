Oxford Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Oxford Industries has raised its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.15. 405,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,139. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average of $90.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,949.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

