Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 110.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

Shares of OXSQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 109,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 260.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Oxford Square Capital worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

