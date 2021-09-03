Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 110.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 109,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,654. The stock has a market cap of $219.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 260.69%. Research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

