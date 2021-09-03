Oxygen Trading 28.4% Higher This Week (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $2.25 or 0.00004526 BTC on major exchanges. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $128.72 million and $2.15 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,274,503 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

