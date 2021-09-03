PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Reaches $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $108.98 million and approximately $97,412.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000122 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009618 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,355,126,723 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

