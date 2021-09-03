Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.39. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF shares last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 17,528 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSFF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 2,738.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 120.6% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,738,000.

