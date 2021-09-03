Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $89,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $39.61 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.30.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.