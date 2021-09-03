PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Announces Earnings Results

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PD stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 6,830 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $308,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,933,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

