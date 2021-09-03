PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) versus Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Head to Head Comparison

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 14.22% 7.38% 6.50% Marathon Digital -78.08% -2.25% -2.23%

PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.5, indicating that its share price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Marathon Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $1.32 billion 14.71 $250.58 million $0.84 70.39 Marathon Digital $4.36 million 964.35 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -351.67

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PagSeguro Digital and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 0 0 9 0 3.00 Marathon Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus target price of $64.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.66%. Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.74%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than PagSeguro Digital.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Marathon Digital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sau Paulo, Brazil.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

