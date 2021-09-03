Pangolin Trading 43.7% Lower Over Last Week (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Pangolin has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00003420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $36.84 million and $5.23 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00066260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00131799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00154619 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 69.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.35 or 0.07870627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,286.13 or 0.99810335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.57 or 0.00824841 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

