Paparazzi (PAZZI) Reaches Market Cap of $13,244.31

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Paparazzi has a market cap of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paparazzi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00061847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00123503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.07 or 0.00790547 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Paparazzi Coin Profile

Paparazzi (PAZZI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paparazzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paparazzi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.