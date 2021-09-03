Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 252,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after acquiring an additional 247,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,301,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,382,621. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average is $78.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.