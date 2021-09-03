Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 88,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 66,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,762,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.00. The company has a market capitalization of $348.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

