Parallel Advisors LLC Has $21.96 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,147 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.9% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after buying an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.26. 7,408,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,546,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total transaction of $25,556,926.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,661,440 shares of company stock worth $936,782,122 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Truist increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

