Parallel Advisors LLC Has $26.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,475,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,773. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

