Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 319.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,899,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $750,371.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,294,601 shares of company stock worth $483,624,376. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $158.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,442,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,376. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $99.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

