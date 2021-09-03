Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,782,000 after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.58. 565,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,718. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71.

