Parallel Advisors LLC Has $5.98 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 21,112 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,906,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,944,652. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.91.

