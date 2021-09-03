Parallel Advisors LLC Has $7.50 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,073,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. The company has a market capitalization of $460.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.83 and its 200-day moving average is $166.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

