Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after purchasing an additional 129,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 21,291 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $52.89. 6,490,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,949,340. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

